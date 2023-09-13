First UPSSF contingent reaches Ayodhya for temple security

Lucknow: The first contingent of 270 personnel of Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (UPSSF) – a special unit of the Uttar Pradesh Police tasked to provide security to religious places and towns – has reached Ayodhya to formally take over the security of the Ram Temple.

The UPSSF will be deployed in the ‘red zone’ of the Ram Temple complex.

Until now, PAC and CRPF were deployed on the Ayodhya temple premises.

Senior officials said though the force has been trained in handling the security aspects, the contingent will undergo a crash course in behaviour management and discharge their duties while maintaining the sanctity of the temple.

In first phase, the UPSSF will be familiarised with the temple’s security system.

“We will show them how to frisk and check the pilgrims, and then gradually they will be given the responsibility,” the official spokesman said.

A contingent of CRPF will remain deployed, while the PAC will be gradually withdrawn to the outermost cordon. “The security will be further enhanced based on the security audit and movement of pilgrims,” the spokesman said.

He said that the CRPF will remain stationed in the isolation zone where Ram Lalla has been installed. The “red zone”, covering an area of 108 acres, will be secured by the UPSSF.

A contingent of 310 other UPSSF personnel will also be deployed at the temple later.

The UPSSF is also being deployed at the Vidhan Bhawan and for the security of metro stations.

Special director general (law and order) Prashant Kumar said that a futuristic and dynamic security plan will be made, and new equipment has already been purchased.

“Two plans, one for Ayodhya and the other for its adjoining districts where events like melas and snans were organized on different occasions, will be implemented. The security plan includes deployment of a state disaster response force at the ghats to curb drowning incidents,” Kumar said.

He added that “Footfall in Ayodhya is likely to increase just like it did in Varanasi after the opening of Kashi Vishwanath corridor.”

The UPSSF was raised on the lines of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and was provided training by the CRPF, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and the CISF. The government has sanctioned posts for five commandants, five deputy commandants, 25 assistant commandants, 219 platoon commanders, 853 head constables, 3219 constables, 340 constable drivers, and others.

These battalions are being established in Prayagraj, Lucknow, Mathura, Gorakhpur and Saharanpur.

The headquarters of this special security force will be in Lucknow for which 87 posts have also been approved. The cops deployed in the UPSSF were taken from the PAC and the state police.