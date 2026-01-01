The New Year has arrived, and Hyderabad is stepping into 2026 with a lively mix of exhibitions, music, food festivals, and creative gatherings. If you are planning to step out between January 2 and January 4, here is a curated list of events across the city by Siasat.com that promise a refreshing start to the year.

List of events happenings in Hyderabad January 2026

1. Numaish – 85th All India Industrial Exhibition

Date : January 1 to January 15, 2026

Location: Exhibition Grounds

Entry: Rs 50

A January tradition for generations of Hyderabadis, Numaish once again fills the Exhibition Grounds with colour and energy. From clothes, handicrafts, kitchenware, and toys to food stalls representing different states, the exhibition is ideal for relaxed evening strolls. Add joy rides for children and a festive atmosphere, and it becomes a perfect New Year weekend outing for families and friends.

2. Friday Regional Live ft. Band Rudhra

Date : January 2, 2026

Location: Vault Brewery

Tickets: Rs.1,000 onwards

Music lovers can kick-start the weekend with a live performance by Rudhra. Known for their raw regional sound and strong stage presence, the band brings a high-energy live experience that blends modern arrangements with local flavours. It’s a great choice for those who enjoy powerful, home-grown music.

3. ASF Winter Carnival

Date : January 1 to January 4, 2026

Location : ASF – Ancient Stone Flames BBQ & Grill

Entry: Rs.370 onwards

Adding warmth to the winter season, the ASF Winter Carnival offers a festive food experience in the heart of the city. With seasonal décor, special menus, and a cheerful setting, this carnival is ideal for casual meet-ups and family dinners during the long weekend.

4. Ramoji Winter Carnival

Date : Ongoing till January 18, 2026

Location: Ramoji Film City

Entry: Approx. Rs.1,450 for adults, Rs.1,250 for children

Ramoji Film City turns into a celebration zone during its Winter Carnival. Visitors can enjoy themed attractions, live performances, studio tours, and festive activities spread across the massive film city, making it a perfect full-day outing to begin the year.

5. Open Mic by Kya Bolte Hyderabad

Date : January 3, 2026

Time : 6:30 PM

Location: Redbrick Offices

Tickets: Rs.179 onwards

For those who enjoy raw talent and creative expression, the Open Mic by Kya Bolte Hyderabad is a great pick. Featuring storytelling, poetry, comedy, and singing in English, Hindi, and Hinglish, the event brings together emerging voices and an engaged audience, making for a lively Saturday evening.

From the buzzing lanes of Numaish to live music, food carnivals, open mics, and large-scale winter festivals, Hyderabad’s first weekend of 2026 offers plenty of reasons to step out and celebrate the New Year.