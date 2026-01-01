First weekend of 2026: 5 Events you shouldn’t miss in Hyderabad

From buzzing lanes of Numaish to live music to food carnivals, Hyderabad’s first weekend of 2026 offers plenty of reasons to step out and celebrate the New Year

Photo of Shefali Shivasharan Shefali Shivasharan|   Published: 1st January 2026 5:10 pm IST
Events in Hyderabad
Events in Hyderabad (Instagram)

The New Year has arrived, and Hyderabad is stepping into 2026 with a lively mix of exhibitions, music, food festivals, and creative gatherings. If you are planning to step out between January 2 and January 4, here is a curated list of events across the city by Siasat.com that promise a refreshing start to the year.

Advertisement

List of events happenings in Hyderabad January 2026

1. Numaish – 85th All India Industrial Exhibition

85th edition of Numaish
  • Date : January 1 to January 15, 2026
  • Location: Exhibition Grounds
  • Entry: Rs 50

A January tradition for generations of Hyderabadis, Numaish once again fills the Exhibition Grounds with colour and energy. From clothes, handicrafts, kitchenware, and toys to food stalls representing different states, the exhibition is ideal for relaxed evening strolls. Add joy rides for children and a festive atmosphere, and it becomes a perfect New Year weekend outing for families and friends.

2. Friday Regional Live ft. Band Rudhra

  • Date : January 2, 2026
  • Location: Vault Brewery
  • Tickets: Rs.1,000 onwards

Music lovers can kick-start the weekend with a live performance by Rudhra. Known for their raw regional sound and strong stage presence, the band brings a high-energy live experience that blends modern arrangements with local flavours. It’s a great choice for those who enjoy powerful, home-grown music.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

3. ASF Winter Carnival

  • Date : January 1 to January 4, 2026
  • Location : ASF – Ancient Stone Flames BBQ & Grill
  • Entry: Rs.370 onwards

Adding warmth to the winter season, the ASF Winter Carnival offers a festive food experience in the heart of the city. With seasonal décor, special menus, and a cheerful setting, this carnival is ideal for casual meet-ups and family dinners during the long weekend.

4. Ramoji Winter Carnival

  • Date : Ongoing till January 18, 2026
  • Location: Ramoji Film City
  • Entry: Approx. Rs.1,450 for adults, Rs.1,250 for children

Ramoji Film City turns into a celebration zone during its Winter Carnival. Visitors can enjoy themed attractions, live performances, studio tours, and festive activities spread across the massive film city, making it a perfect full-day outing to begin the year.

5. Open Mic by Kya Bolte Hyderabad

  • Date : January 3, 2026
  • Time : 6:30 PM
  • Location: Redbrick Offices
  • Tickets: Rs.179 onwards

For those who enjoy raw talent and creative expression, the Open Mic by Kya Bolte Hyderabad is a great pick. Featuring storytelling, poetry, comedy, and singing in English, Hindi, and Hinglish, the event brings together emerging voices and an engaged audience, making for a lively Saturday evening.

Memory Khan Seminar

From the buzzing lanes of Numaish to live music, food carnivals, open mics, and large-scale winter festivals, Hyderabad’s first weekend of 2026 offers plenty of reasons to step out and celebrate the New Year.

Tags
Photo of Shefali Shivasharan Shefali Shivasharan|   Published: 1st January 2026 5:10 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Shefali Shivasharan

Shefali Shivasharan

A doctor by profession, Shefali Shivasharan is a lifestyle writer at Siasat Daily who loves discovering food stories, travel experiences, and cultural life across India.
Back to top button