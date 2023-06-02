First wildcard entry in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Name, photo

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 shoot is underway and excitement is reaching new heights with each passing day. From eliminations to daring stunts, all bts updates from Cape Town are leaving fans on the edge of their seats already who are waiting for the show’s premiere. KKK 13 is likely to begin in mid-July. However, an official announcement regarding the same is still awaited.

According to the latest update, we hear that the makers will introduce a surprising twist to its already exhilarating journey. Buzz has it that Anjum Fakih, who got eliminated from KKK 13 recently, might re-enter the show as the wildcard contestant.

While the other eliminated contestant Ruhi Chaturvedi flew back to India, Anjum is still in Cape Town as the makers are reportedly keen on bringing her back into the game. Let’s wait for the official announcement.

Abdu Rozik in KKK 13

In another surprising twist, one of the most loved Bigg Boss 16 contestants Abdu Rozik will be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 as a special guest. While makers did not confirm his entry yet, Abdu himself dropped a major hint about his upcoming participation in KKK 13 on Instagram and Shiv Thakare’s comment under his post only added more fuel to the fire.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.