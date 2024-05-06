Fish die in lakes due to summer heat in Telangana

Hyderabad: The summer heat is costing farmers dearly as fish are dying in lakes in Telangana, resulting in significant losses.

Due to the rising temperatures, water in lakes, including Polkamma Cheruvu and Kamuni Cheruvu, is becoming extremely hot, leading to the mass death of fish.

How does the rise in temperature impact fish?

With the increase in temperature, the solubility of dissolved oxygen decreases, and its availability diminishes. Simultaneously, the rise in temperature increases metabolism, thereby increasing the oxygen demand.

Thus, as the temperature rises, the supply of oxygen declines, while the demand for it rises, creating a demand-supply mismatch.

Additionally, fish have a tolerance limit regarding the maximum temperature of the water in which they can survive.

As the temperature in the state crossed 47 degrees Celsius, the heat is causing the deaths of fish in lakes across Telangana.

Moreover, yesterday, many districts in Telangana recorded maximum temperatures of over 46 degrees Celsius.

Even in Hyderabad, the temperature touched 44 degrees Celsius.