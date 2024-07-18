Fissures in Bengal BJP over Suvendu Adhikari’s remark

Kolkata: Fissures have allegedly emerged within the West Bengal BJP over Suvendu Adhikari’s remarks dismissing ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ in favour of ‘Hum Unke Saath Jo Humare Saath,’ with some leaders supporting his stance and others opposing it as contrary to the party line.

Adhikari, addressing an extended session of the BJP’s state executive committee on Wednesday, attributed the party’s poor performance in West Bengal’s Lok Sabha polls to insufficient support from the minority community.

He asserted that ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ was unnecessary and questioned the need for the Minority Morcha within the party.

The West Bengal BJP unit distanced itself from Adhikari’s comments, labelling them as “personal remarks.”

However, on Thursday, several BJP leaders voiced support for Adhikari’s views.

Former state BJP president Tathagatha Roy said, “What Adhikari said is the truth. If some people have a problem with the truth, we can’t help it. He was not opposing the slogan ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ in terms of administration or governance, but in terms of political strategy in Bengal.”

Roy, a former Tripura Governor, emphasised the need to avoid appeasing specific communities for votes.

Former MP Arjun Singh echoed Roy’s sentiments, praising Adhikari’s boldness in addressing the issue politically in Bengal.

In response to Singh and Roy’s support for Adhikari, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar affirmed, “There will be no compromise with the official party line. ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ is our official stance and cannot be compromised.”

Reacting to Majumdar’s statement, Adhikari claimed that even the state president privately supports his views.

“The state president, also a Union Minister, cannot publicly discuss the exclusion or inclusion of specific communities or castes. He has spoken about the party line, but privately he supports my views,” Adhikari told reporters.

Addressing a party meeting on Wednesday, Adhikari clarified, “I have spoken for nationalist Muslims as well. We all used to say ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas,’ but I would not say this anymore because I think it should be ‘Hum unke saath jo humare saath’… there is no need for Minority Morcha.”

Adhikari also asserted that his comments had been misinterpreted and reiterated his alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.’

Political observers noted that minorities, constituting nearly 30 per cent of the electorate in West Bengal, heavily supported the TMC in the south and divided their votes between the Left-Congress alliance and the TMC in the north during the Lok Sabha polls. This dynamics significantly influenced electoral outcomes in the state.

In 2014, the BJP’s slogan was ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas,’ followed by ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’ in 2019.