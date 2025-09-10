Fitch ups India FY26 GDP forecast to 6.9 pc

New Delhi: Fitch Ratings on Wednesday upped India’s GDP growth forecast for current fiscal year to 6.9 per cent from 6.5 per cent earlier on the back of strong June quarter growth and domestic demand drivers.

In its Global Economic Outlook-September, Fitch said the pace of economic activity accelerated sharply between the March and June quarters of current fiscal years, with real GDP growth rising to 7.8 per cent year-on-year, from 7.4 per cent in January-March.

This was substantially higher than the forecast of 6.7 per cent in our June GEO.

Also Read Rupee falls 6 paise to revisit record low of 88.15 against US dollar

“On the back of the 2Q25 (April-June) outturn, Fitch has revised up its forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2026 (FY26) to 6.9 per cent from 6.5 per cent in the June GEO,” it said.

Domestic demand will be the key driver of growth, as strong real income dynamics support consumer spending and looser financial conditions should feed through to investment, Fitch added.

However, Fitch estimated annual growth to slow in the second half of the financial year, “and so we expect growth to slow in the next fiscal FY27 to 6.3 per cent. With the economy operating slightly above its potential, we expect growth will edge down to 6.2 per cent in FY28″.