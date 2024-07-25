Fitness certificates issued to 24K buses of schools in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has stated that fitness certificates have been issued to 24,000 buses of schools in the state so far.

Replying to a question raised by MLAs in the State Assembly, he said that the issuance of fitness certificates would begin on May 15 every year, and added that they have made it compulsory for all schools to obtain these certificates.

Also Read Education department changes timings of schools in Telangana

The minister mentioned that the fitness certificate is issued after conducting counseling sessions for the bus drivers and conductors of schools in Telangana.

He also noted that fire extinguishers, phone number displays, and medical kits have been made mandatory for all the buses.