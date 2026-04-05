Five booked for cheating trader of Rs 30 lakh with fake dealership offer

The trader, in his complaint on Friday, alleged that the accused lured him with a promise of distributorship of products purportedly manufactured by a company called Herbal Distilleries Pvt Ltd.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 5th April 2026 12:54 pm IST
Representational image
Representational image

Thane: A case has been registered against five persons for allegedly cheating a trader from Maharashtra’s Thane district of Rs 30 lakh on the pretext of offering him a dealership of herbal liquor products, police said on Sunday, April 5.

The trader, in his complaint on Friday, alleged that the accused lured him with a promise of distributorship of products purportedly manufactured by a company called Herbal Distilleries Pvt Ltd, an official said.

According to police, the accused, Pawan Dashrath Hagavane, Sharad Rambhau Gaikwad and Mahendra Piraji Khilare, along with two others, approached the complainant between February and July 2021.

Subhan Bakery

“They furnished forged documents, including a letter allegedly signed by the company’s CEO and bearing its seal, and claimed they were authorised representatives and part of the board of directors,” the official said.

The accused also displayed sample packaging and images of herbal liquor products and allegedly induced the complainant to invest money by promising dealership rights for Thane, he said.

The complainant paid Rs 30 lakh to the accused, but they did not provide any valid licence or grant the promised dealership, the official said, adding that the trader was also verbally abused and threatened.

MS Admissions NEET 2026-27

No arrests have been made so far, and a probe is underway to trace the accused, he said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 5th April 2026 12:54 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button