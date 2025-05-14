Five boys drown in pond in Andhra’s Kadapa district

Mallepally: Five boys drowned in a pond in Kadapa district when they went to play in the water, a police official said on Wednesday.

Mydukuru sub-divisional police officer Rajendra Prasad said, the boys, all related to each other and between 10 to 15 years of age, went to play in the pond at Mallepally village of Brahmamgari Matham mandal around 3 pm on Tuesday.

“They were playing in the pond. Up to 200 metres from the banks it is only waist deep. But suddenly it becomes 12 ft to 13 ft deep. Once they went there they found it difficult to swim,” Prasad told PTI, narrating how the boys died.

Later, the family members of the children realised that it had been long since the boys went out and began searching for them.

On reaching the pond, they found the clothes of their children without a sign of them, prompting them to search in the pond, said Prasad.

Following the search, the bodies of the boys were recovered around 11 pm on Tuesday.

According to police, the children were visiting their maternal grandmother for summer holidays.

Meanwhile, Prasad said a case has been registered while their post mortem is expected to be completed today.