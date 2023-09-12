Five held for death of a man at Hyderabad restaurant over extra curd

The man was allegedly beaten to death by the employees of the restaurant

Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Updated: 12th September 2023 7:51 am IST
Police arrest (Representative image)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police on Monday arrested five employees of a restaurant for allegedly beating a customer to death after an argument over extra curd for biryani.

Two policemen have also been suspended for negligence. The shocking incident occurred at Meridian restaurant at Panjagutta in the heart of the city on Sunday night.

Mohammed Liyaqat, 31, and his friends, who were having dinner at the restaurant, asked the waiter for extra curd (Raita) with biryani. This led to an argument. Soon other employees of the restaurant came forward in support of the waiter. A fight broke between the two sides.

Police from Panjagutta Police Station also reached the restaurant in Hyderabad.

Liyaqat, a resident of Chandrayangutta in the old city and his friends, were taken to the police station, where he collapsed. The police shifted him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead. The victim’s body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for autopsy.

Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) MLC Mirza Rahmat Baig Quadri reached there and demanded justice for the victim’s family. Police registered a case on a complaint by Saleem Khan, a friend of Liyaqat. It booked the restaurant staff and also the owner.

Five employees of the restaurant in Hyderabad were arrested. They were identified as Krishna Surya Prakash, Malavath Pandu, Alamdar, Abdul Nazeer, and Moin. Meanwhile, two policemen have also been suspended for negligence in discharging their duties.

Panjagutta Inspector of Police suspended Sub-Inspector Shiva Shankar and constable Ramesh.

