Five including doctor arrested in Chandrayangutta drug overdose case

Hyderabad: A week after two men were found dead in an auto in a suspected drug overdose case on the Chandrayangutta main road, police arrested five people, including a doctor and a student assistant, for negligence.

According to the Chandrayangutta police, on December 2, the deceased Syed Irfan met a friend Saif Bin Akram, at Pisalbanda and after having a meal at Khaja Hotel, Irfan contacted his friend Jahangir Khan and asked for a ‘termine’ injection.

Jahangir said that he would arrange for the injection through his friend Kalyan, who in turn contacted Shiva.

Shiva, however, said that termine was unavailable at the moment but sent photos of Atranium 25 mg anaesthesia injections, which Jahangir purchased.

At around midnight, Irfan and Saif purchased two syringes from Fatima Medical in Shastripuram, Vattepally and reached MBNR X Road to meet Jahangir and Kalyan.

Then, the four proceeded in an auto to Farooq-e-Azam Masjid at Chandrayangutta, where Jahangir produced four Atranium ampoules.

Irfan proceeded to fill three syringes, one with 5 ml and the other two with 2 ml each. Irfan first injected 1 ml into Saif Bin Akram, who immediately felt dizzy, and seeing this, Kalyan fled from the scene.

When Saif regained consciousness, he saw both Irfan and Jahangir unconscious.

Based on Saif’s statement, police arrested Kalyan, who allegedly confessed that he and Jahangir were addicted to ganja, liquor, and termine injections and would regularly contact Shiva to procure them.

Their supplier, Shiva, was also arrested along with a ward boy, Akash. Shiva said that he used to get the injections from Akash and resell them to others.

Earlier on November 26, Akash, working in ABS hospital at Chikkadpally, stole the four Atranium ampoules and hid them at his house. The very next day, he sold them to Shiva.

Akash had previously been removed from duty at the MNJ Cancer Hospital after he had illegally taken anaesthesia drugs.

Along with Kalyan and the two suppliers, the chairman and managing director of ABS Hospitals, S Jaipal Reddy, and a surgeon’s assistant, Mohammed Vikaruddin, have also been arrested for negligence.

On November 26, Jaipal Reddy performed a neurosurgery on a patient using the Atranium injections, but failed to take precautionary measures and left the remaining vials in the operating theatre.

Vikaruddin, who is a 2nd-year student at Jaya School of Nursing, Kukatpally, had been working as an assistant at ABS Hospital for the past year and had arranged all operating medicines on the day of the surgery, including 25 vials of Atranium 25 mg.

During surgery, only four vials were used, and the remaining were left unsecured in the operating theatre.

The police have said that the negligence of the two resulted in Akash getting hold of them, ultimately resulting in the deaths of Jahangir and Syed Irfan. They also said that upon inquiry, the hospital failed to show a proper bill for the Atranium injections, violating the rules of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.