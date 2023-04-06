Five Indians including two from Hyderabad die en route to Umrah near Riyadh

Jeddah: In a tragic road mishap, five persons including two from Hyderabad lost their lives on way to perform Umrah in the wee hours of Thursday.

Riyadh-based families of Ahmed Abdul Rasheed (27) and Mohammed Shahid Khatri (24) who were neigbours in Suwaidi area in Riyadh were traveling together to perform Umrah when their vehicle was hit by another car from opposite direction around 3:00 am on Thursday, according to primary information that revealed by relatives of deceased.

Ahmed Abdul Rasheed who is a native of Hyderabad along with his pregnant wife Khansa, his three-years-old daughter Mariam, accompanied by Mohammed Shahid Khatri, who was a native of Sikar district in Rajasthan, and his wife Sumayya and their four-year-old son Ammar Ahmed were traveling in a car to Makkah when their car met with a fatal accident.

Ahmed Abdul Rasheed received severe injuries and currently battling for his life in a hospital. His wife and daughter were killed on the spot. In the accident, Shahid Khatri and his four-year-old son were killed on the spot while his wife Sumayya succumbed later in the evening at the hospital.

The required legal formalities were completed by the family friends and the bodies are expected to be laid to rest in Riyadh on Friday.

At the beginning of Ramzan, 21 expatriates living in the Khamis Mushait area were killed in a bus accident on the way to perform Umrah.