Five killed in two road accidents in Telangana

Hyderabad: Five persons were killed and few others were injured in two separate road accidents in Telangana since Monday midnight.

Three youths were killed and three others were injured when a stationary car in which they were sitting was hit by a tipper in Sangareddy district.

The accident occurred on the outskirts of Dakur in Andole mandal past midnight.

They had parked the car by the roadside when the tipper hit the vehicle from behind. Three of them died on the spot. The injured were admitted to a hospital

Also Read Telangana: AP cop among three killed in road accident in Mahabubnagar

The victims hailed from Jogipet. The deceased were identified as Wajid, Haji and Mukarram

In another accident which occurred in Nalgonda district, two persons were killed and few others injured. Two cars collided head-on at Aagapalli on Nagarjuna Sagar road Agapalli.

Two persons travelling in one of the cars died on the spot. The injured were shifted to a hospital.

Meanwhile, four persons were critically injured when a speeding car ran amok and crashed into another car coming from the opposite direction. The accident occurred on Rajiv Rahdari in Siddipet district.

CCTV footage of the crash shows the car, which was on its way to Hyderabad from Siddipet, hitting the divider and ramming into the car coming from the opposite direction.