Five killed in two road accidents in Telangana

Hyderabad: Five persons were killed and two others injured in two separate road accidents in Telangana on the intervening night of April 11 and 12.

In the first accident, a woman and her three-month-old daughter were killed when a car in which they were travelling collided with a parked truck in Hanamkonda district.

Two others were injured in the accident that occurred near Guddepadu village in Atmakur mandal. Police said the car rammed into the truck parked by the roadside. The injured were admitted to a hospital.

Also Read Telangana: Family of three dies in Huzurabad road accident

In a similar accident in Suryapet district, three persons were killed and another injured. The car in which they were travelling hit a stationary DCM from the rear side.

The deceased were identified as Mohammed Naveed (25), Nikhil Reddy (26) and Rakesh (25). The injured was admitted to Suryapet government hospital.

Police suspect overspeed led to the collision. Police have registered a case.