Telangana: Family of three dies in Huzurabad road accident

Hyderabad: Three members of a single family died in a road accident that took place in Huzurabad on Friday night, April 5.

The incident happened when a soil-laden tipper vehicle overturned and fell on two-wheelers on which the victims were travelling at Bornapalli mandal.

The deceased are identified as Ganta Vijay (17), his sister Varsha (15), and Sindhu (18), and they had gone to attend the Peddamma Jatara held in Bornapalli. They were returning home when the accident happened.

The trio came under the huge load of mud that slid from the tipper. The bodies were recovered by removing the soil with the help of an earthmover. The bodies were shifted to Huzurabad Hospital for a postmortem. A case is booked.