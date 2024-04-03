Telangana family in US meets with car accident, 1-yr-old killed

A family from Telangana’s Mahabubnagar, met with a tragic car accident in Florida, US, which killed a one-year-old child, while his parents and older brother sustained severe injuries.

The infant was airlifted to a hospital in Tallahassee, US, after he suffered critical injuries in the accident, but tragically passed away on Tuesday, April 2.

The family, originally from Jadcharla met with the devastating accident while returning from Cranial Facial therapy for their 11-year-old son, Advaith at a US hospital.

The couple, Bommidi Anusha and Kommareddy Susheel, both software engineers, were travelling northbound on State Road 73 near Cottondale when their vehicle attempted to overtake another car, veering into the southbound lane.

The car then veered off the road, first hitting a tree and then another before coming to a stop.

The parents and their elder son, were also rushed to a hospital in Dothan, US, with life-threatening injuries due to the impact of the accident.

Anusha has sustained severe injuries, including multiple fractures to her left leg and face, while Susheel and Advaith are battling for their lives in the ICU. Their journey to recovery will be challenging, demanding critical care and extensive medical assistance to navigate the road ahead.

The family, originally from Alabama, is now facing immense medical expenses and are in need of support during this difficult time.