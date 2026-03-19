Five-member gang caught for hunting wild boar in Penuballi mandal

Hyderabad: Forest officials have apprehended a group of five people for allegedly hunting a wild boar on Peddacheruvu hillock in Tallapenta village of Penuballi mandal on Wednesday, March 18.

Acting on a tip-off, forest staff launched a search operation in the area. During the operation, they caught the accused while they were reportedly transporting the hunted animal.

Officials seized wild boar meat, hunting tools, two motorbikes, and a mobile phone from the group.

A case has been booked against the accused under the Wildlife Protection Act, and they have been sent to judicial remand.

Forest officials warned that hunting in forest areas is illegal and said strict action will be taken against those involved in such unlawful activities.