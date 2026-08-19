Five minor boys seen riding single scooter in Hyderabad, booked

Hyderabad: Five minor boys who were riding a single two-wheeler near Lakdikapul were apprehended by the Khairtabad Police on Wednesday, August 19, after their video went viral on social media.

The owner of the vehicle has also been booked. All five will be produced before a juvenile court, an official from Khairtabad Police Station told Siasat.com.

Five minor boys who were riding a single-two wheeler near Lakdikapul were arrested by the Khairtabad Police on Wednesday, August 19, after their video went viral on social media. The owner of the vehicle has also been booked. All five will be produced before a juvenile court. pic.twitter.com/c0uwCD0CuS — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 19, 2026

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The video was originally posted by nenu.navlogs on Instagram on August 18. It gained 1 million views in less than a day and was reposted by many others before prompting police action.

The creator of the video later issued a clarification saying that he did not post the video with the intention of going viral but only wanted to bring the police’s attention to the matter.

He claimed that the boys’ parents reached out to him asking him to delete it since the boys were taken to the police station and given counselling and would not repeat the mistake.

The video was taken down from the original poster’s page briefly but is available again.