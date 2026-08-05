Five more join hunger strike as Jharkhand protest grows

Ranchi: Five people, including two women, have begun an indefinite hunger strike here as the protest against alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations intensified ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Assembly, set to start on Thursday.

With these five protesters sitting on a hunger strike at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium on Tuesday night under the JPSC, JSSC Reforms Manch, the number of people on such a protest has risen to six.

Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha member Devendra Nath Mahto, at the same venue, entered the fourth day on Wednesday.

Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto being checked by medical professionals during his hunger strike as part of a protest against the Jharkhand government over alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC examination.

For the past 10 days, both the factions have been demanding the cancellation of the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission examination, reforms in the commission as well as in the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission.

They are also demanding an inquiry into exam irregularities by the CBI or an independent panel of retired high court judges from outside the state.

The spokesperson of the JPSC, JSSC Reforms Manch, Jivan Kumar, said, “Our five friends, including two women, went on hunger strike from Tuesday night to press for our demands.”

Job aspirants and students gather during a march to protest against the state government over alleged paper leaks and irregularities in JPSC and JSSC examinations, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.

A core committee meeting will be held shortly to decide on taking out a ‘Tiranga March’ in support of students’ demands, he said.

Sabita Kumari, who is on hunger strike, said they were “forced” to resort to this type of protest since the government was not fulfilling their demands.

Another protester, Habiba, said, “The CM is like our guardian. When children are hungry, a guardian also feels pain. So, we hope that he will listen to our grievances and demands.”

“The chief minister says the government is sensitive. It may be, but we want action and justice, not assurance,” she said.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday said his government was serious about the concerns raised by the protesting job aspirants and a decision would be taken at an appropriate time.

“With close scrutiny and complete seriousness, decisions addressing their demands and queries will be announced at the appropriate time. I am confident that the protesters will be reassured,” Soren had told reporters in Ranchi.

Ranchi: Students use mobile torches during a protest against the Jharkhand government over alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026.

Jharkhand Police’s CID has so far arrested 14 people in connection with the alleged irregularities, while the JPSC postponed the Combined Civil Services Mains Examination, scheduled from July 25 to 27, citing “unavoidable circumstances” amid mounting protests.

The CID has also questioned former JPSC chairman L Khiangte four times since July 28 and raided 18 locations across Ranchi, Palamu, Hazaribagh, Bokaro and Dhanbad as part of its probe into the alleged recruitment irregularities.