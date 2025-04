Amaravati: Five newly elected MLCs in Andhra Pradesh — S Veerraju, BT Naidu, K Nagendra Rao, P Rajasekhar and A Rajendra Prasad — took the oath of office on Wednesday.

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju administered the oath of office to the new MLCs in the Assembly building, said a release.

Sri Somu Veerraju @somuveerraju, elected by MLAs to the @CouncilAndhra, has made and subscribed oath as MLC in the presence of Hon’ble Chairman Sri Koyye Moshenu Raju today (02.04.2025). pic.twitter.com/kjKZuwPGmP — Andhra Pradesh Legislature (@LegisAndhra) April 2, 2025

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu, Assembly secretary general Suryadevara Prasanna Kumar, MLAs and MLCs, the release added.