5 young sailors from Telangana selected for Asian and Oceanian Championship in Mumbai

Hyderabad: Five teenagers from Hyderabad another one from Yapral will be taking part in the Asian and Oceanian Championships scheduled between December 13 and 20 December in Mumbai.

The participants selected are: Tanuja Kameshwar,15 , Deekshita Komaravalley,13 , her sister Lahiri Komaravelly,12, Banny Bangur,12 (all from Rasoolpura) and Daniel Rajkumar,14, from Yapral. They all have been selected by the Yachting Association of India.

All eyes on this team as they leave for Bombay alongside Preethi Kongara and Dharani who will be contesting the Asian Games selections on the other side of the archipelago in the Bombay harbour .

Tanuja is ranked India’s number two and Deekshita number four. Both are studying at the National Open School started by the Yacht Club in collaboration with Silver Oaks International School.

“I will try to get a medal in the open fleet but my focus in winning a Girls’ medal for India. This is my last championships in the under 15,” said a beaming Tanuja Kameshwar who will move into the senior fleet post December.

Daniel of Yapral Govt School and Banny of Bowenpally Boys High School have also been included in the 20-sailor squad from India and Lahiri of Udbhav School Rasoolpura will be a reserve candidate in the Indian girls’ squad.

The Championships at Chowpatty beach will have a record 40 girls amongst 120 International participants from 14 countries including Japan, Singapore, Korea, Australia Thailand, Malaysia and the guest nations like the USA and Belgium.

“It’s not just 5 sailors from Telangana but many who have learned sailing here at Hussain Sagar and joined the Army and Navy who are also part of the squad. Telangana sailors make up 50 percent of the Indian team of 20,” said Dadi Bhote, Vice President of the TSA.