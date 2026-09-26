Five students injured as Mangaluru college balcony railing collapses

Mangaluru: A college celebration turned tragic in Mangaluru after a first-floor balcony railing collapsed at the Rama Lakshminarayana Convention Hall in Pandeshwar on Saturday, September 26, leaving five students seriously injured.

A 16-year-old boy, who suffered a critical head injury, has reportedly been declared brain dead.

The incident took place during a college election and swearing-in programme for newly elected student representatives. Hundreds of students had gathered at the venue and were celebrating by dancing and cheering. Several students reportedly moved towards the first-floor balcony to watch the proceedings and capture the celebrations on their mobile phones.

The railing suddenly collapsed under the pressure of the students gathered near it. Several students fell from the first floor to the road below, causing serious injuries.

The injured were rushed to a nearby private hospital, where they are being treated in the ICU. Mohammed Shamaz, 16, suffered a severe head injury and was reportedly declared brain dead. He is being kept on ventilator support. The other injured students are Mohammed Shanan Ahmed, 18, Haneef, 23, Dawood Farsin Ahmed, 18, and Mohammed Shakeel Hussain, 18.

Pandeshwar police reached the venue soon after the incident and conducted an inspection. Police said they were examining the circumstances surrounding the collapse, including the safety of the structure and possible negligence by the event organisers.

Pandeshwar Police Inspector Raghavendra reportedly intervened after some students continued to create a commotion following the accident. Using a microphone, he warned the students to stop their celebration and dispersed the gathering. An investigation into the incident is underway.