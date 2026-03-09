Five Telangana gurukul students fall sick after eating mutton curry

"We have collected the samples and sent them for testing. We will initiate an action based on the report," District Medical and Health Officer said.

Hyderabad: Five hostel students from Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Girls Residential School fell ill from alleged food poisoning in Telangana’s Manuguru village of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Sunday, March 8.

According to District Medical and Health Officer Thukaram Rathod, the girls started vomiting after eating mutton curry.

They were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital and treated. “Amongst the affected, one student has been referred to the Government Medical College Bhadradri Kothagudem while the remaining four are discharged,” he said.

When asked whether the student was serious, the officer denied it.

