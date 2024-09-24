Five wagons of empty goods train derail in Bengal, none injured

Overhead electricity cables and a few poles were damaged owing to the derailment, the official said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 24th September 2024 10:49 am IST
Five wagons of empty goods train derail in Bengal

Kolkata: Five waggons of an empty goods train derailed at New Maynaguri railway station in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district on Tuesday morning, September 24, a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) official said.

No injuries were reported in the incident that occurred at 6:20 am, he said.

He said that several trains were diverted through other routes following the incident. The route connects the northeastern states with other parts of the country.

Overhead electricity cables and a few poles were damaged owing to the derailment, the official said.

Restoration work has been initiated, and train movement through New Maynaguri is expected to restart by noon, the NFR official said.

Senior officials have rushed to the spot and will hold an inquiry to ascertain the cause of the derailment, he said.

