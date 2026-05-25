Five women vendors fined Rs 200 for obstructing pedestrians near Charminar

Hyderabad: Five women vendors selling artificial flowers near the iconic Charminar were penalised by the police on Monday, May 25, for allegedly obstructing pedestrians.

The accused are Anju Singh, 19, Sabi Dev, 38, Manu Devi, 43, Manisha, 20 and Shakuntal, 36. All hail from Alwar district in Rajasthan.

According to the Charminar police, the women reside in Meerpet. They were found selling items on the main road, and despite continuous requests and warnings to clear the passage, they ignored the instructions.

All five have been booked for creating public nuisance under Section 292 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS). They were produced before the court, which imposed a fine of Rs 200 on each and also instructed them to take up social service under the Charminar police limits.