Five youth, including three BTech students, go missing in Godavari river

The victims were in a group of seven, including five second-year students of SRMT College in Amaravati and two other friends.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 20th March 2026 3:37 pm IST
Image of youth who went for swim in the Godavari
Image of the group that went for a swim in the Godavari (left) and the two who made it back (right)

Five youth, including three BTech students from Andhra Pradesh, went missing after going for a swim in the Godavari river on Friday, March 20.

The victims were in a group of seven, including five second-year students of SRMT College in Amaravati.

On Friday, they had gone for a swim in the Godavari near the Kolligudem sand ramp, located on the outskirts of Purushottama Patnam village in the Etapaka Mandal of Andhra Pradesh.

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The tragedy occurred when five of the men went missing while taking photographs, and only two were able to make it back. Etapaka police, along with expert divers, have launched search operations to locate them.

The missing individuals have been identified as Satish from Madanapalle, Navadeep and Tejagna from Uyyuru, Abhiram from Vizianagaram and Srikar from Telangana’s Bhadrachalam.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 20th March 2026 3:37 pm IST

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