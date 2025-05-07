Flag march held in Balapur, Pahadishareef amid India-Pakistan tensions

Various wings of the Rachakonda police participated in the march conducted under the supervision of Maheshwaram DCP Sunitha Reddy.

Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 7th May 2025 10:12 pm IST
Indian Flag

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police organised a ‘flag march’ at Balapur and Pahadishareef police station limits in view of the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan and armed forces-related developments on Tuesday night, May 6.

Personnel from various wings of the Rachakonda police participated in the march conducted under the supervision of Sunitha Reddy, DCP (Maheshwaram).

In Balapur, police personnel started the march from the police station and went around the village and the Royal Colony, which allegedly had the presence of Rohingyas.

In Pahadishareef, the march started from the local police station, and the police contingents marched till the Nahdi Hotel.

DCP Sunitha Reddy said that the march was conducted in view of developments between India and Pakistan. People need to worry about anything, and not believe in rumours and unverified information.

