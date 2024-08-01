Flavours of Hyderabad: A list of city’s signature dishes

Hyderabad, a city steeped in history and culture, is equally famed for its diverse culinary side. Known globally as the ‘City of Pearls’ and the ‘City of Nizams,’ it’s equally fitting to affectionately call it the ‘City of Food Lovers. It’s rich culinary heritage is a testament to its centuries-old traditions, where Mughlai, Persian, and Telugu influences meld to create a crazy gastronomic experience.

From the narrow lanes of the old city to the bustling markets and modern eateries, every corner of Hyderabad offers a culinary delight waiting to be discovered.

While the legendary Hyderabadi Biryani and the festive Haleem often steal the spotlight, the city’s food scene extends far beyond these iconic dishes. Hyderabad is a treasure trove of flavors, with a plethora of signature dishes that the locals hold dear. From the mouth-watering Hyderabadi Nashta to Khatti Daal and Talawa Gost to the sweet indulgence of Double Ka Meetha, Hyderabad’s cuisine is a combo of spices, textures, and tastes.

Let’s have a look the list of some of the signature dishes of Hyderabad, a city where every meal tells a story.

Main Course Dishes

1. Biryani: The King of Dishes — Hyderabadi Biryani, a slow-cooked rice dish made with aromatic spices, basmati rice, and marinated meat or vegetables, is the city’s crowning glory. Savor the flavors of this iconic dish at legendary eateries like Paradise, Shadab Pista House and more.

2. Haleem, A Popular Ramzan Delicacy — This mouth-watering dish boasts a unique texture, prepared by pounding mutton or chicken, mixing it with a plethora of dry fruits and spices, and slow-cooking it on a Bhatti (charcoal stove) in a large vessel. Indulging in Haleem means setting aside dietary concerns, as it has loads of ghee. Drooling already, aren’t you?

3. Kebabs: Skewers of Joy — Hyderabadi kebabs, made with marinated meat cooked to perfection, are a treat for the taste buds.

4. Lukhmi — A savory pastry filled with minced meat and spices, often served as a starter or appetizer.

5. Kachchi Gosht Ki Biryani — A variant of Hyderabadi Biryani made with raw meat marinated in spices and cooked with basmati rice.

6. Mirchi Ka Saalan — A spicy curry made with green chilies, peanuts, and coconut milk, often served with Biryani or rice.

7. Bagaare Baigan — A rich eggplant curry made with roasted eggplants, peanuts, and coconut milk.

8. Tamate Ka Kut — A tangy and spicy curry made with tomatoes, onions, and spices.

9. Marag — A medium spicy, aromatic mutton curry from Hyderabad, slow-cooked with a blend of rich spices and herbs. It features tender meat in a flavorful, creamy sauce.

10. Dum Ka Kheema — A flavorful and aromatic minced meat dish, slow-cooked with a rich blend of spices, yogurt, and sometimes tomatoes, resulting in tender meat and a deeply infused sauce. The slow-cooking process, or “dum,” enhances the flavors and gives the dish a succulent texture.

11. Shikampuri Kebab — A variant of Hyderabadi kebabs made with minced meat and spices, often served with a fried egg on top.

12. Dalcha and Bagara Khana — Most favoruite combo among Hyderabad typically cooked on Fridays.

Dalcha — A hearty, spicy stew made with lentils and meat (usually mutton or beef), cooked with a blend of aromatic spices, tamarind, and vegetables, offering a rich and tangy flavor profile.

Bagara Khana — A fragrant, spiced rice dish, typically cooked with ghee, aromatic spices, and sometimes accompanied by vegetables or meat, providing a flavorful and aromatic accompaniment to main courses.

13. Tamaatey Ki Chutney — A tangy and spicy tomato chutney, made with ripe tomatoes, onions, and spices, perfect as a side dish with white steamed rice.

Hyderabadi Naashta

1. Paya — A traditional Hyderabadi breakfast dish made with slow-cooked lamb or beef trotters in a flavorful broth, often served with naan or rice.

2. Khichdi, Khatta and Kheema — Khichdi and Khatta Kheema is a favorite breakfast combo among Hyderabadis, particularly as a comforting and flavorful sehri dish during Ramzan. Khichdi, a wholesome blend of rice and lentils cooked with mild spices, offers a nutritious start to the day. Khatta Kheema, a tangy and savory minced meat dish, is cherished for its robust flavors and satisfying taste.

3. Bheja Fry — A crispy fried brain dish often served with a sprinkle of spices and a squeeze of lemon.

4. Gurda Palak — A combination of Gurda and spinach cooked together with spices, offering a rich, savory flavor and nutritious twist on traditional curries.

5. Khaagina: A hearty and flavorful dish made with spiced scrambled eggs and finely chopped onions, serving as a robust breakfast or side.

Telugu breakfasts such as Idli, Dosa, and Wada have become incredibly popular in Hyderabad households. These traditional dishes, known for their light and savory flavors, offer a nutritious start to the day.

Signature Desserts

Qubani Ka Meetha — Qubani Ka Meetha, a sweet and tangy apricot dessert, is a Hyderabadi classic. This refreshing dessert is a perfect ending to a spicy meal.

Double Ka Meetha — A sweet dessert made with bread, milk, and nuts, often served during special occasions.

Sheer Khurma — A sweet vermicelli pudding made with milk, sugar, and nuts, often served during Eid celebrations.

Kaddu Ki Kheer — A sweet, creamy dessert made from pumpkin, milk, and sugar, flavored with cardamom and garnished with nuts, providing a comforting and indulgent finish to a meal.

Irani Chai, A Cup Of Culture And Comfort

When it comes to Hyderabad, the first thing that pops into mind for many is the delectable Biryani. Next is the aromatic Irani Chai. In Hyderabad, chai isn’t just a beverage; it’s an emotion. ‘Chai k bina zindagi adhuri hai.’ And also, ‘Sar dukhra toh chai hona, khush hai toh chai hona, mood down hai toh chai hona!’ It’s like a medicine, don’t we all agree?

Savor the flavors of this comforting drink at iconic cafes like Niloufer and Nimrah.