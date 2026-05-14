Flesh trade racket busted in Thane; woman held

Thane: Police have unearthed a prostitution racket operating from a hotel in Maharashtra’s Thane district and arrested a woman in this connection, an official said on Thursday, May 14.

Acting on a lead, the police’s anti-human trafficking cell apprehended a woman at the hotel located in Kalher on Thane-Bhiwandi Road on Tuesday after she was allegedly found luring women into the flesh trade, senior police inspector Vaishali Gorde said.

Also Read Man found hanging from tree in Thane

The police also rescued two women and sent them to a shelter home in Ulhasnagar, she said.

The accused has been booked under Sections 143(1) and 143(3) (trafficking of a person) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, the official said.