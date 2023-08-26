Flight makes emergency landing at Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad: The pilot of a flight from Dubai to Kochi made an emergency landing at Hyderabad Airport after four passengers created nuisance and got into a fight with fellow co-passengers.

According to the details of the incident that occurred on Thursday, the four intoxicated passengers even attempted to attack the cabin crew when efforts were made to calm them down.

Considering the situation, the flight pilot decided to divert the plane and make an emergency landing at Hyderabad Airport. Immediately after landing, all four individuals were detained by security officials and handed over to the police.

Subsequently, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) police registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter.