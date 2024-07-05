Flight services between Vijayawada & Kurnool to begin soon, says AP Minister

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Industries and Commerce Minister TG Bharat on Friday said flight services between Vijayawada and Kurnool will commence soon.

Bharat called on Union Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu in New Delhi and requested for air connectivity between the two cities.

“Requested for flight services between Vijayawada and Kurnool. Importantly, I also sought night landing facility (in Kurnool),” said Bharat in an official press release.

In response, Naidu promised to launch flight services soon and also take steps to provide night landing facility within a year.

According to Bharat, the Aviation Minister has already issued directions to officials to start the work.

