Flight tickets from India to Dubai now cost less than Rs 14k

Air ticket fares from major Indian cities to Dubai are decreasing sharply as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) exits its peak tourist season. Seats on the New Delhi-Dubai route can now be bought for less than Rs 14,000, down from Rs 21,000-Rs 31,000 a month ago, while tickets from Mumbai cost up to Rs 20,000.

A flight from the southern Indian city of Kochi may cost as little as Rs 13,000. According to a Gulf News report, the air ticket fares will fall further in February before rising over the Holy Ramadan month beginning in April.

Quarantine drop

Mumbai, which relies significantly on Dubai trade, has relaxed a seven-day quarantine restriction for passengers coming in from the UAE. In response to an increase in the highly transmissible Omicron form, state-wide COVID-19 limitations were reinstated.

Passengers can fly to Mumbai and then board a domestic aircraft to their ultimate destination; they will only be quarantined if the PCR test results are positive.

The complete reintroduction of the Dubai-Mumbai route is welcome news for both airlines and passengers. In 2021, Dubai, Doha, and Sharjah were the leading international destinations from Mumbai airport, displacing prior placeholders such as London Heathrow and Newark.

International restrictions

The suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services in India has been extended till February 28. Flights under the air bubble arrangement would be unaffected, according to the country’s aviation authorities.

To restrict and control the spread of COVID-19, India stopped foreign flights in 2020. However, flight limitations were eventually relaxed as part of air bubble agreements with specific nations.

New routes

Amid the pandemic, airlines began flying to new places in order to meet the ever-increasing demand for travel. Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has launched direct flights to Kochi, Kozhikode, and Thiruvananthapuram. Go First, an Indian low-cost airline now operates four weekly flights between Srinagar and Sharjah.