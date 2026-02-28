Flights to Gulf countries from Kerala airports hit hard

Kochi: Flight operations to Gulf countries from Kerala airports, including Cochin International Airport, have been affected, with several airlines cancelling services following the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, officials said on Saturday.

The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL), Kannur International Airport Limited (KIAL) and authorities at Calicut International Airport have issued separate advisories to passengers about possible flight cancellations and delays due to airspace restrictions in the region.

Passengers were left stranded at the airports after flight services were disrupted.

While some chose to remain at the airports in the hope that services would resume on Sunday, many others returned home after airline operators assured them that their tickets would be refunded or their bookings rescheduled.

The updated advisory issued by CIAL stated that a total of 18 flights from Kochi to Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Kuwait, Bahrain, Doha, Jeddah, and Muscat were cancelled.

Also, seven flights to arrive on Saturday night and Sunday morning are cancelled.

The CIAL spokesperson said that international flights to far-east countries and Sri Lanka were operating normally.

A TIAL spokesperson said that eight flights scheduled to arrive at and depart from Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday night and Sunday morning have been cancelled.

In view of the cancellation of flights to Gulf destinations, helpdesk counters of all airlines operating services tonight have been set up outside the International Terminal (T2) at Thiruvananthapuram airport to assist passengers, the spokesperson said.

Officials said that staff of the respective airlines will be available at the counters to provide necessary assistance and information to passengers affected by the cancellations.

Authorities at Calicut International Airport also announced the cancellation of Indigo flights to Dubai, Jeddah and Abu Dhabi.

Air India Express flights from Calicut to Dubai, Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam were also cancelled, and all flights from Calicut to Qatar have been suspended until further notice, officials said.

KIAL officials said that Air India Express and IndiGo flights to Doha, Fujairah, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi scheduled for Saturday and Sunday were cancelled.

They added that Air India Express and IndiGo flights arriving from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha and Sharjah, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, were also cancelled.

Airport authorities have requested that passengers check the status of their flights with the respective airlines before arriving at the airport to avoid inconvenience or stranding due to cancellations or delays.