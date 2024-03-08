Flipkart to launch 10-15 min deliveries in Hyderabad, 2 other cities

Hyderabad: Flipkart, India’s e-commerce behemoth, is preparing to enter the quick commerce race, with plans to provide 10-15 minute deliveries and cater to a wide range of product categories in locations like Hyderabad, Delhi (NCR), and Bangalore within the next six to eight weeks, according to Entracker.

A Flipkart spokesperson confirmed the company’s intention to deliver a wide variety of products quickly, including books, electronics, clothing, mobile phones, household appliances, and lifestyle items.

This move puts Flipkart in direct competition with current businesses like Zepto, Swiggy’s Instamart, and Zomato’s Blinkit, all of whom have made tremendous progress in the rapid commerce space.

Flipkart’s objective to improve delivery capabilities and satisfy changing customer expectations is in line with its development into rapid commerce. Major firms find rapid commerce in India appealing because the entire addressable market is projected to be approximately USD 45 billion (Rs 37,23,16,95,00,000).

Flipkart has announced services like delivering cakes and flowers during Valentine’s season and same-day delivery in 20 locations in response to the shifting dynamics in the e-commerce space.

The rapid expansion of the industry’s leading participants in quick commerce, Zepto, Blinkit, and Swiggy Instamart, has persuaded investors of the industry’s viability. Zepto completed a unicorn round, Blinkit made a spectacular comeback, and Swiggy Instamart grew significantly.