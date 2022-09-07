Flood in Bengaluru

7th September 2022
Bengaluru: Waterlogging at the entrance of Ecospace in Bellandur, after heavy monsoon rains, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, Sep. 6, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: Migrants people carry their belongings through a waterlogged street in Bellandur, after heavy monsoon rains, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, Sep. 6, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: Fire fighters evacuate residents from flooded Rainbow Drive Layout after heavy monsoon rains at Sarjapur, in Bengaluru, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: Fire fighters while evacuating residents from flooded Rainbow Drive Layout locality after heavy monsoon rains at Sarjapur, in Bengaluru, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: An aerial view of flooded Rainbow Drive Layout after heavy monsoon rains at Sarjapur, in Bengaluru, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: Fire fighters evacuate residents from flooded Rainbow Drive Layout after heavy monsoon rains at Sarjapur, in Bengaluru, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: Children look at a waterlogged street from their residence after heavy monsoon rains, at Yemalur in Bengaluru, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: A tractor being used to evacuate people stranded at the waterlogged Yemalur area after heavy monsoon rains, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: Migrant people shift their belongings from a waterlogged locality after heavy monsoon rains, at Bellandur in Bengaluru, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: Waterlogged entrance of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited office after heavy monsoon rains, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Bengaluru: A tractor being used to evacuate people stranded at the waterlogged Yemalur area after heavy monsoon rains, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: Tractors being used to evacuate people stranded at the waterlogged Yemalur area after heavy monsoon rains, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: SDRF personnel evacuate people stranded at the waterlogged Yemalur area after heavy monsoon rains, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

