Photos: Flood situation improves in Manipur

The Assam Rifles and Army continued rescue and relief work under Operation Jalrahat-II across the state.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 5th June 2025 1:23 pm IST
Flood in Manipur
In this image released by @NBirenSingh via X on June 4, 2025, a flood-affected area at Heingang, in Manipur. (@NBirenSingh via PTI Photo)

Imphal: The flood situation in Manipur improved significantly on Thursday with water receding from major rivers as the intensity of the rain decreased, officials said.

The Assam Rifles and Army continued rescue and relief work under Operation Jalrahat-II across the state, which has been battered by heavy rains since May 31, they said.

The flood has affected over 1.65 lakh people and damaged 35,242 houses across the state. The overflowing Imphal, Kongba and Nambul rivers breached several embankments, aggravating the situation, they added.

Flood in Manipur
Imphal East: Debris at an area after rain-triggered floods, in Imphal East district, Manipur, Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (PTI Photo)
Flood in Manipur
Imphal: Security personnel during a rescue operation at a flood-affected area, in Manipur. (PTI Photo)

So far, 4,097 people have been rescued and given shelter in 78 relief camps, officials said.

A 57-year-old man was killed after being swept away by a river in the Imphal West district on Tuesday.

The rain has damaged crops on 115.59 hectare, officials said.

