Flood water in their rooms, tears in their eyes: Harish Rao on Telangana floods

Hyderabad: Demanding a compensation of Rs 10,000 per acre for crops damaged due to floods, BRS MLA T Harish Rao advised the state government to stop politics of blame game and demolitions, and focus on helping those affected by the floods.

In his post on X, he stated that people were facing many difficulties due to floods and that they were helplessly waiting for help.

“Flood water inside their rooms and tears in their eyes. It is heart-wrenching to see the devastation left by these floods,” he wrote, adding that people waiting for immediate relief, and were expressing their anger against the government’s response to the disaster.

Expressing concerns over the possibility of a spike in viral fevers and the spread of communicable diseases in the aftermath of the floods, he felt the need for officials of all the departments to be on alert.

He felt that swift action was needed in the areas where power supply needed to be restored and that drinking water and food were to be made available to the people.