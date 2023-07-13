Flooded Yamuna River in Delhi

New Delhi: A motorcyclist wades through a flooded road near the Red Fort as the swollen Yamuna river floods low-lying areas, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 13, 2023. The torrential Yamuna in Delhi swelled to a staggering 208.48 metres Thursday morning, inundating nearby streets and public and private infrastructure, and causing immense hardships to people living in close proximity to the river. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) New Delhi: Roads flooded by the swollen Yamuna river, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 13, 2023. More than 300 mail and express trains and 406 passenger trains have been cancelled between July 7 and July 15 due to waterlogging on tracks following heavy rainfall over the past few days, officials said on Thursday. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) New Delhi: The creamatorium at Geeta Colony which has been closed following floods after rise in the water level of the Yamuna river, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 13, 2023. The torrential Yamuna in Delhi swelled to a staggering 208.48 metres Thursday morning, inundating nearby streets and public and private infrastructure, and causing immense hardships to people living in close proximity to the river. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist) New Delhi: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel rescue residents from the flood-affected Old Usmanpur village, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 13, 2023. The Yamuna water level touched 208.53 metres on Thursday morning, breaking a 45-year-old record, according to officials. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav