Flooded Yamuna River in Delhi

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 13th July 2023 7:49 pm IST
New Delhi: A motorcyclist wades through a flooded road near the Red Fort as the swollen Yamuna river floods low-lying areas, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 13, 2023. The torrential Yamuna in Delhi swelled to a staggering 208.48 metres Thursday morning, inundating nearby streets and public and private infrastructure, and causing immense hardships to people living in close proximity to the river. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

