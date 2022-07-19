Floods in Telangana are not due to Cloudburst: Governor Tamilisai

Hyderabad: The Governor of the Telangana state Tamilisai Soundararajan today made sensational comments on the cloud burst theory of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. She made it clear that the recent floods in Telangana were not the result of the cloud burst technology.

She made these remarks while addressing media persons at Yanam. Stating that the high-altitude areas are always prone to floods, she said that the recent floods in Telangana were more severe in nature than normal floods. She said that she held a review meeting on floods in Puducherry.

The Governor said that they had decided to give Rs 5000 as compensation to the flood-hit families and added that they would also give 25 kgs of rice to the victims. She also said that they would send all the victims to safe places.

Dr Tamilisai, who is also the lieutenant governor of Puducherry, said that they were taking steps for the Yanam protection wall to prevent any kind of problem to Andhra Pradesh state by spending Rs 137 crores.