Floodwater of Sutlej River sweeps Indian national into Pakistan

Lahore: A deaf Indian citizen who was swept into Pakistan by floodwaters of the Sutlej River has been handed over to an intelligence agency, officials in Pakistan’s Punjab province said on Wednesday.

“The Indian national who is in his 50s is deaf and communicates through sign language. He said he is a Hindu and the floodwater swept him here,” a Rescue 1122 spokesperson said here.

The man swept into Pakistan from the floodwater of the Sutlej near Ganda Singh Wala, Kasur district of Punjab, some 70 km from Lahore, on Tuesday, the spokesperson said.

After his medical examination, he was handed over to an intelligence agency for investigation.

The man bore a script in the Hindi language tattooed on his right hand, according to a report in the Dawn newspaper.

A video of the man also went viral on social media, it said.

Adjoining low-lying areas of Ganda Singh Wala got affected by the low-level flooding in Sutlej River recently.

The flood in river Chenab in the past week inundated 40 villages and localities in the district due to which over 48,000 people were affected, according to the Punjab government.