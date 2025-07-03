Fly to India for less: Saudia announces 35 pc discount

Riyadh: Saudia, formerly known as Saudi Arabian Airlines, has announced a special limited-time promotion offering up to 35 percent off on flights to India and other South Asian destinations.

The discount covers routes across four countries:

Pakistan: Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar

Bangladesh: Dhaka

Maldives: Male

عروض خاصة 🤩✈️



استمتع بخصم 35% على وجهاتنا في #المالديف، #الهند، #باكستان، و #بنغلاديش 🌏🌿



🔹الحجز: حتى 4 يوليو 2025

🔹السفر: 11 – 31 يوليو 2025 #السعودية_لنا_جونا — السعودية (@Saudi_Airlines) July 2, 2025

Bookings must be made by Friday, July 4, via Saudia’s website or mobile app. Travel is valid from July 11 to 31, 2025, and applies to one-way Guest Class tickets only.

Seats are limited, and the discount may vary by booking class and flight.

50 pc discount on Gulf and Jordan routes

In a separate promotion, Saudia is also offering a 50 percent discount on flights to Gulf countries and Jordan—including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Salalah, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Amman.

This offer, available with promo code SUMMER50, is valid for bookings until July 10, 2025, with travel permitted until September 10, 2025.