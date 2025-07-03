Fly to India for less: Saudia announces 35 pc discount

Tickets must be purchased until Friday, July 4.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd July 2025 8:23 pm IST
A Saudia airline aeroplane flying above the clouds during sunset, featuring a white fuselage with green and blue stripes, a green tail with a palm tree and two swords logo, and Arabic and English text on the side.
Riyadh: Saudia, formerly known as Saudi Arabian Airlines, has announced a special limited-time promotion offering up to 35 percent off on flights to India and other South Asian destinations.

The discount covers routes across four countries:

  • Pakistan: Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar
  • Bangladesh: Dhaka
  • Maldives: Male

Bookings must be made by Friday, July 4, via Saudia’s website or mobile app. Travel is valid from July 11 to 31, 2025, and applies to one-way Guest Class tickets only.

Seats are limited, and the discount may vary by booking class and flight.

50 pc discount on Gulf and Jordan routes

In a separate promotion, Saudia is also offering a 50 percent discount on flights to Gulf countries and Jordan—including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Salalah, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Amman.

This offer, available with promo code SUMMER50, is valid for bookings until July 10, 2025, with travel permitted until September 10, 2025.

