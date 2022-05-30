FlyBig airline operation halted for some time at Hyderabad airport

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Sameer  |   Updated: 30th May 2022 7:41 am IST
domestic flight

Hyderabad: FlyBig Airlines’ operation was halted at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad due to a technical problem on Sunday after which passengers staged protests for the delay.

According to an Airport official, as many as 42 passengers were travelling on airlines, the flight which was going to Gondia in Maharashtra from Hyderabad.

Passengers staged protests about the delay of the flight. However, Immediate Airlines management arranged another flight and departed the passengers around 12:33 pm, the official added.

