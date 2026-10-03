Flydubai co-pilot used crash axe: UAE probes ‘terrorist act’

Probe continues into the September 30 cockpit incident aboard flight FZ1073.

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Flydubai plane flying in cloudy sky with cityscape below.
A flydubai aircraft in flight. Photo: AFP

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) said on Saturday, October 3, that investigations into the incident aboard flydubai flight FZ1073 found that the co-pilot had attempted to carry out a “terrorist act”.

UAE Attorney-General Counsellor Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi said Omani citizen Hamam al-Hammami attacked the captain inside the flight deck with a crash axe and attempted to take control of the aircraft, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Al Shamsi said investigations were continuing to establish the full circumstances of the incident, including the motives behind the al-Hammami’s actions and any related links.

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Authorities are also completing technical examinations and analysing physical and digital evidence as part of the probe.

The Attorney-General said the final results would be announced once all necessary investigative procedures had been completed.

How the flydubai cockpit incident unfolded

The incident occurred on September 30 as flydubai flight FZ1073 travelled from Dubai International Airport to Tel Aviv. The aircraft was diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely.

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Indian Captain Smit Machchhar was injured during the cockpit attack. Despite his injuries, he managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew to intervene and restrain the co-pilot al-Hammami.

Earlier, the UAE Attorney-General had ordered a specialised Public Prosecution team to investigate the incident, including its circumstances, possible motive and any links.

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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