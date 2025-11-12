Flynas to operate daily Hyderabad-Riyadh flights starting Jan 2026

Hyderabad: Saudi Arabian low-cost airline Flynas (formerly Nas Air) will start operating daily flights between Hyderabad and Riyadh from January 2026, boosting air connectivity between the two cities.

The carrier currently operates flights on the sector five days a week, Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

“Owing to growing passenger demand, we have started the daily flight service between Hyderabad and Riyadh starting next year. The booking engine is currently reflecting only five-times-weekly frequency; bookings for fully daily operations will start in another two days,” said a representative from Flynas speaking to Siasat.com.

Dismissing reports suggesting that the airline is exploring the launch of another direct Saudi route from Hyderabad, the representative clarified that no such information has been received from the headquarters.

In addition, the sector will receive a major boost starting next year, as alongside Flynas, another Saudi-based low-cost carrier, Flyadeal, will also enter the Hyderabad-Saudi route in the first half of 2026.