FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Bihar to attend credit outreach event

These schemes include PM Mudra Yojana, Startup India, Agriculture infrastructure development programme, PM Swanidhi and others.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 5th March 2024 1:39 pm IST
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Patna: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived here on Tuesday for a day-long visit to distribute Rs 1349.52 crore loans under nine central government schemes.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

These schemes include PM Mudra Yojana, Startup India, Agriculture infrastructure development programme, PM Swanidhi and others.

The Credit Outreach programme was being held in Jay Prakash Narayan University in the Chhapra city later in the day.

MS Education Academy

Nirmala Sitharaman was welcomed by Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and other leaders of BJP at the Patna airport. After reaching Patna, she went to the government guest house and later will go to Chhapra, the district headquarters of Saran.

Also Read
Restoration of Hindu places done in all fairness: Sitharaman

The Finance Minister will also address a gathering in Chhapra.

Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, Union Minister Giriraj Singh, Chhapra MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Maharajganj MP Janardan Singh Sigriwal and other leaders will also attend the Credit Outreach programme.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 5th March 2024 1:39 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button