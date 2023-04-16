FMs of UAE, Saudi Arabia, US review situation in Sudan

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of UAE discussed, over a joint phone call with Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Anthony Blinken, US Secretary of State, the current situation in the Republic of Sudan.

The three top diplomats emphasised the importance of stopping the escalation and returning to the framework agreement to ensure the security and stability of Sudan and its people.

During the joint phone call, Sheikh Abdullah noted the importance of ensuring cooperation in order to contain the ongoing developments, end escalation, ensure the protection of civilians, and push towards peace tracks that ensure the security and stability of Sudan and its brotherly people.

