‘Focus on academics’: University of Hyderabad admin to protesting students

By Mehboob Ali

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad has appealed to the protesting students camped at Velivada advising them to call off the protest and focus on academics for a ‘bright future’. The students, however, have called for a press meeting at the university’s main gate on Wednesday, June 26.

The appeal released on June 24 informed the students that their concerns would be addressed in the executive council scheduled for Friday, June 28. Also, the administration gave context for its actions.

“The university administration is fully cognizant of its extensive efforts to engage with students in pursuit of mutually accepted solutions to the issues raised. Throughout this process, the administration has prioritised negotiation over coercion, dedication hours and sometimes days to foster a peaceful academic environment conducive to advancing academics and research the university is known for,’ the University of Hyderabad said in its appeal.

The students’ union protest at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) over the suspension of 5 students, including the union president, entered its third day on Wednesday, June 26.

Admin spreading lies: Protestors

However, the protesters have accused the administration of spreading lies. “Yesterday, the admin released an appeal to the student community. In giving context for the suspension of the five students, the administration says there were repeated efforts and advisories from their side to coordinate the cultural fest dates,” said Rishikesh, one of the students who has been fined Rs 10,000 by the university.

According to Rishikesh, the meeting that was held on May 17 saw the university officials leaving the meeting and cancelling Sukoon, the annual cultural fest, abruptly.

“All this happened after the union members paying from their own pockets for Sukoon preparations. And now the university is spreading lies. This is character assassination” he added.

Five students Kripa Maria George, G Mohith, Asika VM, Sohel Ahmed and the student union president Ateeq Ahmed were suspended earlier this month for protesting against the arbitrary cancellation of ‘Sukoon’, the annual cultural fest, at VC lodge premises without permission.

An FIR has been registered against the five students, and they, along with an additional five students, have been fined Rs 10,000 each. They have also been asked to vacate the hostel premises by July 1.

