Focus on AI, clean energy: Key takeaways from PM Modi G7 Summit speech

Italy: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Italy attended the G7 summit and held bilaterals with several world leaders including British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron and Pope Francis.

During his visit, Modi called for ending the monopoly in technology and said it must be made creative to lay the foundation of an inclusive society.

Modi said India is among the first few countries to formulate a national strategy on artificial intelligence.

Here are a few takeaways:

Highlighting the use of technology in modern life, Modi emphasized inclusivity and a bridge between social inequalities.

“We have to collectively ensure that the benefits of technology reach all sections of society, to realise the potential of every person in the society, to help in removing social inequalities, and expand human powers instead of limiting them. This should not only be our desire, but our responsibility,” PM Modi said.

He spoke extensively on the importance of ending monopoly in technology with a particular emphasis on artificial intelligence.

“We have to convert monopoly in technology into mass usage. We have to make technology creative, not destructive. Only then will we be able to lay the foundation of an inclusive society,” he said.

On Artificial Intelligence taking on the world, PM Modi appealed to the global fraternity to work together and make AI fair and transparent.

“As a founding member and lead chair of the Global Partnership for AI, we are promoting cooperation among all countries. During the G-20 Summit hosted by India last year, we emphasised the importance of international governance in the field of AI,” PM Modi said.

On clean and sustainable energy he spoke on principles that are guided by availability, accessibility, affordability, and acceptability.

“India is the first country to fulfil all the commitments made under COP before time. And we are making every effort to fulfil our commitment to achieve the target of Net Zero by 2070,” he said.

He also spoke about Mission LiFE , in other words, Lifestyle For Environment. We should together try to make the time to come a Green Era. For this, India has started Mission LiFE i.e. Lifestyle For Environment. Taking this Mission forward, on 5 June, Environment Day, I have started a campaign – “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’,’he said.

On India’s commitment towards developing support for Global South, mainly Africa, he said that India it is a global responsibility to ensure countries down south are not ignored in this fast developing AI world.

“The countries of the Global South are bearing the brunt of global uncertainties and tensions. India has considered it its responsibility to place the priorities and concerns of the countries of the Global South on the world stage. We have given high priority to Africa in these efforts,” he said.

On his vision for a developed India, PM Modi said the country will become developed by 2047 and called for international corporation to tackle uncertainties.

“It is our resolve to build a developed India by 2047. Our commitment is that no section of the society should be left behind in the country’s development journey. This is also important in the context of international cooperation,” he said.

On the sidelines of the summit, Modi met US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Macron, British Prime Minister Sunak, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, Pope Francis and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida among others.

(With inputs from agencies)