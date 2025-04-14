Focus on Bhu Bharathi, Indiramma houses: Telangana CM to collectors

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy ordered district collectors to provide special emphasis to the newly launched Bhu Bharathi revenue portal, Indiramma housing scheme, and address the drinking water crisis in villages across Telangana.

In a meeting held at the Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resource Development Corporation (MCHRD) on Monday, April 14, the chief minister instructed all collectors to carry out an intensified awareness program at the field level on the Bhu Bharathi portal.

The collectors were asked to attend the meetings in every mandal and address the grievances by clarifying the doubts raised by farmers in simple language. They were told to educate villagers on the functioning of the Bhu Bharathi portal.

He instructed the collectors to organise the pilot project meetings at Maddur in Narayanapet district, Nelakondapalli in Khammam district, Lingampeta in Kamareddy district, and Venkatapur in Mulugu district.

“Collectors should attend the meetings at the respective mandal headquarters involving the revenue staff in every village,” he said.

Also Read Telangana govt launches Bhu Bharathi portal

Special officers in every constituency for Indiramma houses

On the Indiramma housing scheme, the chief minister said that the mandal level committees needed to examine the list approved by the village level Indiramma houses committees, and then the list will be sent to the district in-charge minister, who will finalise the list of beneficiaries.

CM Revanth instructed chief secretary A Santhi Kumari to appoint a special officer for each assembly constituency to monitor the implementation of the scheme regularly. The special officer will coordinate the Indiramma committees, mandal committees, collectors and the in-charge minister.

He said that nobody needed to succumb to any pressure at any stage in the allotment of the houses and action will be taken against the mandal-level committee and special officer, if houses were allotted to ineligible people.

Since 3,500 houses were allotted to each constituency, the chief minister suggested that houses should be allotted to the respective villages on the basis of population, and that rationality should be followed in that regard.

He also ordered that the construction of houses needed to happen in the specified time frame and that collectors needed to pay special attention to that.

Measures to address drinking water supply in Summer

The chief minister directed the irrigation, rural water supply and energy departments to work in coordination to address the drinking water problem this summer. He asked the collectors to monitor drinking water resources and supply in each village through a dashboard.

Stressing the need for an alternative plan on resolving any problem which may arise, the chief minister pointed out that many villages didn’t have a drinking water supply pipeline, and taps were also not fitted in many houses. “The district authorities should prepare plans and solve drinking water problems by considering all these challenges,” he said, also mentioning that special attention needed to be paid to tribal habitations.

The chief minister said that funds have already been allocated for laying drinking water supply pipelines, repair of motors and boreholes, noting that more funds will be released if necessary. He instructed the officials to inform of any breakdown in the drinking water supply in Hyderabad and other municipal areas, and asked them to make arrangements to resolve the problems on a war footing.