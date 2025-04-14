Telangana govt launches Bhu Bharathi portal

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy, along with his deputy Bhatti Vikramarka, launched the Bhu Bharathi portal at Shilpakala Vedika in Hyderabad on Monday, April 14.

“The Bhu Bharathi revenue portal will provide permanent solutions to land issues through a dispute-free revenue policy that would benefit 69 lakh farmers across the state,” the chief minister said while addressing revenue officials.

“Additionally, the Bhudhar card will be issued to the land owners, which will have all the information related to the land,” he said.

At a jibe thrown at the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, the chief minister alleged that revenue officials would often take the hit on mistakes made by the previous regime.

Recalling fatal incidents related to the department after the Dharani portal was introduced by the BRS, CM Revanth said, “Dharani portal had become a nightmare for the people. But the BRS government tried to blame their mistakes on the revenue officials by portraying them as demons. In every department, there will be some bad apples. But blaming the entire system for some people’s mistakes is wrong. The revenue officials have been doing the same job for 65 years. When there was no such issue then, how did they suddenly become guilty of wrongdoing?”

The chief minister ensured that his government was against the policy of portraying the revenue officials as wrongdoers. He urged revenue officials to go to the villages and resolve the land issues by holding praja darbars and revenue awareness programmes.

He, however, stated that strict action will be taken against officials found to have committed any wrongdoing.

Elaborating on the Bhu Bharathi revenue portal, state revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy informed that a pilot project has been rolled out in four mandals – Khammam, Mulugu, Kodangal, and Kamareddy districts. “Mandal Revenue Officers (MROs) will visit every revenue village in these mandals to resolve all pending land-related issues by May 1,” he said.

From May 1, one mandal in each district will be selected for a similar exercise. Starting June 2, the process will be expanded to cover all remaining mandals across the state, with MROs addressing land issues in every revenue village.

Bhatti Vikramarka announced that assignment committees in the districts which used to oversee the distribution of land to the poor, but were rendered defunct for 10 years under the BRS’ rule, will again be restored.

“Steps will be taken to issue pattas to those who have been tilling the land for generations and are eligible to be owners of those lands,” Bhatti assured.

